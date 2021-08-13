Florida Keys put under a tropical storm warning ahead of Fred’s expected heavy rainfall

National Hurricane Center

The Florida Keys on Friday were put under a tropical storm warning ahead of Fred’s expected weekend deluge. All of South Florida will also be under a flood watch starting Friday evening through late Sunday.

The “poorly disorganized” tropical depression dousing parts of eastern Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas with heavy rain is forecast to regain its tropical storm strength soon.

It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph and should move near or across the Florida Keys Saturday with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory.

After that, it’s not clear when or where Fred will make its expected northwest and north turns. The models are in disagreement, spanning from moving up the Florida peninsula to staying in the east-central Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane center says the typically best-performing models show Fred being near or offshore of Florida’s west coast by Sunday.

Fred could see some additional strengthening before making its final landfall in the Florida Panhandle. The tropical storm should then weaken as it moves inland and crawls up Florida’s west coast, the hurricane center says. It should be a depression again by the time it reaches Alabama or Georgia.

What forecasters do know is that the storm is expected to douse South Florida and the Keys with three to seven inches of rain starting Friday. The bad weather will stay through the weekend and into Monday, with some isolated areas possibly seeing up to 10 inches of rain. A similar forecast was issued for central Florida north towards the Big Bend region.

Urban and small stream flooding are a possible. Some areas in northern Florida could also see moderate river flooding.

The Florida Keys tropical storm warning is in effect west of Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas. The Florida Bay is also under a warning. Forecasters have also extended the tropical storm watch from Bonita Beach northward to Englewood.

“It should be noted that much of the Florida peninsula is expected to be on the east side of Fred, which is where the heaviest rains and strongest winds will be,” Forecaster Cangialosi wrote.

On the forecast track, Fred was about 125 miles south-southwest of Great Exuma Island and about 370 miles east-southeast of Key West early Friday. Its maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts and should be at 45 mph by the time it nears the Keys

NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters will be investigating Fred Friday morning to assess its intensity and structure.

Fred Watches/Warnings

▪ A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys west of Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas. The Florida Bay is also under a warning.

▪ A tropical storm watch is in effect for Florida’s southwest coast from Englewood south and east to Ocean Reef. A watch is also in place for the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, and Granma.