Deputies: 1 dead following small plane crash into lake

At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed into a Florida lake on Monday, officials said.

Deputies responded to Lake Weir shortly after noon, according to a Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Investigators have declared one person deceased, but divers were continuing to investigate, officials said.

Authorities haven't identified the victim, where the plane took off or where it was going.

Lake Weir is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

