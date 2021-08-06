Florida
Woman injured after falling from personal watercraft off Key West
A 70-year-old woman suffered a leg injury after she was ejected from the personal watercraft she was riding off Key West Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
She was rescued from the water by a Coast Guard small boat crew, the agency said in a press release.
The Coast Guard was notified that she was in distress by another boater around 2:30 p.m.
The Coast Guard took her to shore, where fire-rescue medics were waiting, according to the press release.
The condition of the woman, who was not named by the Coast Guard, was not immediately available Friday afternoon.
