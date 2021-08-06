Florida

A tropical depression could form in the next few days, forecasters say

Forecasters are continuing to monitor a disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic that has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression over the next few days.
Forecasters are continuing to monitor a disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic that has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression in the next few days. They’re also watching another system that’s quickly moving across the Atlantic, though its formation chances remain fairly low.

The first disturbance carried a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. advisory.

Forecasters say the system will likely turn into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week as it moves west-northwest.

It has a 40% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 70% of formation through the next five days.

As for the other system causing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the central Atlantic, its formation chances for the next five days is at 20%.

Forecasters say the tropical wave is expected to head west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph and could see some slow development by early next week, when it should be near the Lesser Antilles.

