Broward Schools says mask mandate still in place, for now, as it reviews DeSantis order

Broward County public school students attend socially distanced classes with masks during the pandemic in the 2020-21 school year. Photo courtesy of Broward County Public Schools

Just two days after saying it intended to comply with the governor’s order prohibiting mask mandates in schools, Broward County Public Schools has announced that its mask mandate will be in place until further notice.

The school board is expected to discuss next steps during a special meeting on Aug. 10, about a week before classes resume on Aug. 18. The district made the announcement in an updated statement Wednesday.

“In light of the Governor’s Executive Order, the District is awaiting further guidance before rendering a decision on the mask mandate for the upcoming school year,” the district said in its updated statement. “At this time, the District’s face covering policy, which requires the use of masks in District schools and facilities, remains in place.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools, just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say all students, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask inside K-12 schools due to the surging number of U.S. COVID cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also issued similar recommendations.

Last Wednesday, a day after the CDC came out with its new recommendations for masks in schools, the nine-member Broward School Board unanimously voted to require masks for all students, teachers, staff and visitors at its schools. On Monday, the Broward school district backtracked on that mandate, after DeSantis’ order threatened to withhold state funds to schools if they enacted a mask mandate.

That hasn’t stopped some school districts from defying the governor’s order and requiring masks. Alachua County Public Schools, which includes Gainesville, announced late Tuesday that “in light of dramatic increases in local COVID cases and hospitalizations including among children,” it would be requiring students to wear masks at least for the first two weeks of school.

In South Florida, Broward Schools was the only public school district to announce a mask requirement for the start of the school year.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, which was planning to be mask optional for the 2021-2022 school year, says its task force of medical and public health experts will review its mask policy soon given the recent rise of cases and hospitalizations and concerns over the more contagious delta variant. The first day of school for Miami-Dade Public Schools is Monday, Aug. 23.

Florida broke its record for hospitalizations of COVID patients on Monday, when it reported 11,863 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, breaking the state’s COVID hospitalization record for the second day in a row, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services as of Tuesday.

“In light of the release of the Governor’s Executive Order, we certainly hope to be able to craft protocols that ensure full funding of our children’s education, while simultaneously protecting their and their teachers’ health and well-being,” Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in an emailed statement to the Herald on Wednesday.

Carvalho said during an interview with Jim DeFede on Miami Herald news partner CBS4’s “Facing South Florida” that the task force could meet as early as this week.

He said about 41% of students between the ages of 12 and 19 are vaccinated based on data that is available through the county health department. (There is no COVID-19 vaccine available yet for kids under 12.)

“My message to Tallahassee legislatures is maintain local flexibility that is in agreement with local conditions. Depriving us to make decisions based on conditions that are specific to our area is not a good public policy,” he said.

He also reiterated what public health officials have consistently said throughout the pandemic: besides the vaccine, masks are the next best form of protection for COVID-19.

“Look, I know it’s inconvenient to wear a mask but better to be inconvenienced by a facial mask than being inconvenienced by a respirator that you may have to put on your face in the hospital, a ventilator,” Carvalho told DeFede. “So yes, it’s inconvenient but if the science is behind it, it’s better than the alternative.”

This article will be updated.