Florida COVID update: 50,997 cases in three days, and hospitalizations break a record

Florida reported 50,997 COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths over the last three days to the federal government as the state continues to see a surge in cases not seen since January, the month with the highest number of COVID cases since the pandemic began 18 months ago.

Florida on Tuesday also broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 16,998 new cases and 32 deaths in Florida on Saturday; 16,998 new cases and 32 deaths on Sunday; and 17,001 new cases and 36 deaths on Monday. The CDC did not make the data public until Tuesday afternoon.

Florida, which represents about 6.5% of the U.S. population, is accounting for about of the country’s new cases, based on the data the state is reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida’s case count on Monday was the highest reported by any state that day, followed by California (11,137) and Texas (4,358), according to CDC data.

Florida’s seven-day average of new cases was 17,628 as of Monday, a nearly 800 percent increase since the seven-day average of new cases on July 1. The state’s seven-day percent positivity

On Saturday, Florida reported a record-breaking 21,683 new COVID cases for Friday, July 30, the highest single-day number of cases since the pandemic began.

January was the worst month of the Florida pandemic, with daily case counts routinely topping 10,000. That followed a surge last July, when daily case counts also topped 10,000. The latter half of July 2021 has been Florida’s third COVID-19 surge.

Cumulatively, Florida has recorded at least 2,641,696 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 39,179 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.

COVID hospitalizations in Florida break record

There are now 11,863 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, breaking the state’s hospitalization record for the second day in a row, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. About 2,406 people are in intensive care, or nearly 40 percent of the state’s ICU hospital beds.

“Last year, in 2020 it took us 60 days to go from 2,000 cases to 10,000. It has taken us 27 days to break our 2020 peak so it has been a dramatic increase,” Florida Hospital Association President Mary Mayhew told MSNBC Monday morning.

Many of the people hospitalized are younger and unvaccinated, according to South Florida hospitals and public health experts. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated during a Tuesday news conference at the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami-Dade County that there would be no shutdowns.

In Miami-Dade County, COVID hospitalizations are not at 2020 summer levels yet, but are getting closer.

More than 10.4 million eligible Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. About 49.1% of Florida’s total population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 vaccines

Florida switched from daily to weekly COVID reports in early June. The Miami Herald can no longer include new deaths because the state stopped classifying deaths by county in its report. The CDC does not display daily case totals for counties, only weekly averages.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, 2,042,988 people, or 75.2% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. About 1,668,972 people, or 61.4% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

In Dade, 86.9% of the population 12 years old and over, 89.3% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Broward County, 1,234,678, or 63.2% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. About 1,011,321 people are fully vaccinated, or 51.8% of the county’s total population.

In Broward, 73.4% of the population 12 years old and over, 75.6% of people 18 and older, and 95.2% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Palm Beach County, 878,442, or 58.7% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. About 757,245 people are fully vaccinated, or 50.6% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 66.9% of the population 12 years old and over, 69.2% of people 18 and older, and 88.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Monroe County, 52,468, or 70.7% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. About 44,065 people are fully vaccinated, or 59.4% of the county’s total population.

In Monroe, 78.8% of the population 12 years old and over, 81.4% of people 18 and older, and 99.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

▪ In Manatee County, 219,222, or 54.4% of the county’s total population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. About 187,625 people are fully vaccinated, or 46.5% of the county’s total population.

In the county, 61.5% of the population 12 years old and over, 64.1% of people 18 and older, and 86.9% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Miami Herald staff writer Ana Claudia Chacin contributed to this report.

This article will be updated.