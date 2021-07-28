Orlando pilot rescues a chick in a drain at the airport. Mother and baby fly off after

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Pollack, a pilot with the Orlando department, rescued a baby bird that had fallen into a grate at the Orlando Executive Airport on July 27, 2021. FHP Orlando

Florida Highway Patrol pilot Sgt. Jeffrey Pollack noticed a baby bird had fallen into a grate at the Orlando Executive Airport on Tuesday morning.

Something about the mother’s agitation and focus on a grate had caught his attention.

Pollack was able to remove the grate, squeeze inside, and rescue the baby.

Reunited Baby and Mom seemed grateful as they flew off together.

Nope, they hadn’t missed their flight. These birds had wings of their own.

FHP Orlando shared the touching tale of the baby bird rescue and reunion via Twitter on Tuesday, July 27.

Meeting the service dog and its owner

This is not the first time Pollack figured in a aww-sweet moment.

In March 2020, at the dawn of the pandemic, Pollack reportedly met up with a gentleman, Jake, and his service dog Fuji. The dog caught Pollack’s attention — clearly this pilot has a soft spot for our fellow creatures. Pollack struck up a conversation with its owner. Jake, he learned, was on the autism spectrum. Pollack gave Jake an FHP patch and let him sit in his patrol car.

“The men and women of law enforcement do not get enough credit for all they do in the best of times, and now during these unsettling times, I can’t help to think law enforcement officers certainly have a lot on their minds. Sgt. Jeff took time out of his day to have a truly human moment with a young man who will never forget the interaction. And we will always remember the terrific gesture,” the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol shared on Twitter at the time.