Tennessee State, other schools sending mementos into space

Mementos from Tennessee State University and 13 other historically Black colleges and universities will be launched into orbit aboard Boeing's CST-100 Starliner this week.

The items will be part of hundreds of pounds of cargo inside the unmanned spacecraft as it begins its second mission to orbit for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, the university said in a news release.

The launch is scheduled for 1:53 p.m. CDT Friday.

The schools are sending flags, small pennants and other items representing the HBCUs, the release said.

“We are proud of our partnership with Boeing, which has led to internships and other opportunities that have propelled many of our students to successful careers," Tennessee State President Glenda Glover said.

The other schools are Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium; Alabama A&M University; Florida A&M University; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Morgan State University in Maryland; North Carolina A&T; Prairie View A&M University in Texas; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; South Carolina State University; and Tuskegee University in Alabama.