Worried your info was stolen in hack of Florida’s unemployment website? You can fix that

Are you one of the more than 50,000 people who might have had their personal data, including Social Security number and bank account information, potentially stolen during the breach of Florida’s unemployment website?

The hackers targeted the website between April 27 and July 16. If you think your information might have been compromised, it’s important to take steps to reduce the risk of having your identity stolen.

“Once identity thieves have your personal information, they can drain your bank account, run up charges on your credit cards, open new utility accounts, or get medical treatment on your health insurance,” the Federal Trade Commission said. “An identity thief can file a tax refund in your name and get your refund. In some extreme cases, a thief might even give your name to the police during an arrest.”

If you know or think you were the victim of identity theft, here’s what to do:

What can you do if your information is compromised?

▪ Visit IdentityTheft.gov. The website will ask a variety of questions to get a better idea of what happened, including if your information was used to file for unemployment insurance or was exposed in a data breach. The website will then create a recovery plan on what your next steps should be and will provide pre-filled forms and letters you can use.

▪ File a claim with your identity theft insurance, if you have one. If you didn’t buy one, check with your employer and your insurance companies. Sometimes identity theft protection plans are included in job benefits or in your insurance plan, according to U.S. News.

▪ Monitor your bank account and credit cards. Watch for unusual withdrawals, transfers and expenses, at least for the next couple of weeks. If you see any unauthorized transactions, notify the bank and/or your credit card and replace your debit and/or credit card.

▪ Track your bills and know when they are due.. If you’re no longer receiving a bill, it could be a sign that someone changed your billing address, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

▪ Review your credit report. Accounts in your name that you don’t recognize could be a sign of identity theft, according to the commission. Also contact the three U.S. credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) to obtain a free credit report from each. You can do this at www.annualcreditreport.com.

▪ Place a fraud alert. Contact Equifax, Experian or TransUnion to request a free, one-year fraud alert, which makes it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name. The company will then notify the other two credit report companies. Consider a free credit freeze, too.

▪ Change the password for any credit cards, bank accounts or other accounts you might have used with the breached system. This is especially important if you tend to use weak passwords, the same password or similar passwords for multiple accounts. Remember, its recommended to make unique strong passwords to protect your digital self.

To learn more about identity theft and how to protect yourself, visit consumer.ftc.gov