Florida

Florida driver flees police, crashes and kills two

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A suspect fleeing from a traffic stop in Florida crashed into another car, killing two people, police said Sunday.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said a deputy pulled over a car early Sunday morning and made contact with the driver and a passenger. After a short exchange, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, running over the deputy's foot and dragging him a short distance.

The car then crashed into another vehicle about a mile away after also damaging other vehicles at a car dealership, the sheriff's office said. The passenger and driver of the other vehicle were killed, the sheriff's office said.

