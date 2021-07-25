Florida

Update on the Florida stepfather who beat a boy to death for sneaking to get a cookie

Two of Jack Montgomery’s stepsons told police their 6-foot-2, 270-pound stepfather gave their 6-year-old brother, Brice Russell, a beating that included grabbing a leg and slinging Brice so that his head smacked a high shelf or cabinet in their Tampa area hotel room.

Brice never woke up after that Dec. 30, 2017 battering at the Tampa East/Seffner Masters Inn. Montgomery told investigators he’d merely thrown Brice on the bed after the boy sneaked out of bed for a cookie.

The Miami Herald wrote about Brice’s death and Montgomery’s arrest in a January 2018 story (the story incorrectly listed Brice’s age as 7).

Here’s what happened afterwards.

Montgomery pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2019 to second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and willful child abuse. He received 35 years on the murder charge, 30 years on the aggravated child abuse charge and five years on the willful child abuse charge. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Montgomery’s online Florida Department of Corrections entry says his scheduled release date is June 26, 2052. His total time behind bars, including county jail time, for killing Brice would be 35 years, five months and 26 days. He’ll be 65 years old.

Jack Montgomery, Department of Corrections.jpg
Jack Montgomery Florida Department of Corrections

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Florida

Man in Florida bar shows off gun, accidently shoots himself

July 25, 2021 12:04 PM

Health News

Former Navy pilot brought back from death after crash

July 25, 2021 11:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service