A Palm Beach man fired shots. Another hit a house with his car. One faces a murder charge

A Saturday morning confrontation in a neighborhood just outside Lake Worth that apparently started with shots being fired ended with one man dead, one car crashed into a house and the driver of that car charged with murder.

Brandon Cowins, 25, sits in Palm Beach County Jail on no bond, customary for first degree murder. Cowins lives in the 100 block of Urquhart St., which is where Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Saturday’s tragedy began.

Around 11:18 a.m., PBSO says it it received a shots fired call in that block. Deputies say the arrived to find Cowins car crashed into a house around the corner and a man dead.

PBSO says investigators learned that the dead man, whose name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law, had fired the aforementioned shots in the block of 14 residential buildings. No one was hit, but Cowins came out, jumped into his car, hit the shooter with his car, then and crashed into a house one block over, in the 4200 block of Sanders Drive.

No injuries were reported in the house.