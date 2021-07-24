Couple cleans messes across Florida in new A&E show

Lake Mary residents Michael Christeas and Margred Weiss have been tidying up messes across Florida since 1999 with their company Amanda’s Cleaning Services (ACS, for short). Now, the husband-and-wife duo will star in a new A&E show that will put their cleaning skills to the test as they tackle mold, bacteria and biohazards.

“We try to work smarter, not harder. We have been doing this a long time and we know how to get through things pretty quickly,” said Christeas, who some might know as former professional wrestler Python. “The befores and afters are going to be very dramatic.”

“Dirty Rotten Cleaners,” which debuts July 19, was filmed throughout Florida in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, Haines City, Orange City, Clearwater, Jacksonville and Sebring.

The couple said viewers will be surprised by the variety of messes at homes, apartments, pools and more that will be featured throughout the season.

“We make some things go from really bad … to wow, you can’t even tell that this thing was a disaster beforehand,” Christeas said. “It’s not just we mopped the floor and it looks better. It’s going to be some things that are very unexpected.”

The audience will also walk away with advice on how to tackle similar cleaning projects at home.

“Cleaning has become such a trend after COVID,” Weiss said. “People are starting all these projects and looking for advice, so we offer that.”

Christeas and Weiss feel their hands-on nature is part of what makes their business and upcoming show stand out.

“If we’re doing a job, you will always see us,” Weiss said. “With the show, we are actually doing the work.”

Some of the most disgusting projects on the pair’s resume include a floor lined with “hundreds of piles” of dog feces, the back of a toilet tank where it appeared a former apartment tenant left behind a surprise for the landlord and crunchy carpets infested with “thousands of cockroaches.”

“Lots of turnkey places, it’s amazing you’re dealing with tubs nobody has touched in 10 years and ovens with caked-on food, and people think they have to throw stuff away, but we can save it,” Christeas said.

“We actually love to save things, so you’ll definitely see that on the show,” Weiss added.

If a client decides to discard an appliance, Christeas and Weiss will take it off their hands, restore it and donate it to nonprofit Teen Challenge, which sells these items to raise funds.

“Any money that Teen Challenge can get … can help,” Christeas said. “Our business runs on what we call “GFB” — God first, family, then business. We take a lot of pride in our work and we just try to do the best that we can. It’s something that’s been very good to us and we have been very blessed.”

“Dirty Rotten Cleaners” premiered July 19 on A&E. For more information about the show, go to aetv.com/shows/dirty-rotten-cleaners.

To connect with Christeas and Weiss, visit amandascleaningserviceinc.com or follow them on social media: instagram.com/pythonandmargred and facebook.com/PythonAndMargred.