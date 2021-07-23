‘You’re supposed to dress modest at the beach?’ Woman calls out sign holder in Florida

@KaShOuTkatie/TikTok

A TikTok user called out a Bible thumper on a beach earlier this week in Jacksonville Beach, and her video is now Internet gold.

Katie Simmons, with the user name @KaShOuTkatie, starts the quick clip laughing, saying, “Sir! It’s the beach! You’re supposed to dress modest at the beach?”

The caption: “What in the f---.”

A man wearing a long-sleeved shirt, shorts and shoes comes into the frame, holding a poster that says “God says Christian women dress modest,” quoting Timothy 2:9. “Repent. Turn to Jesus.”

“God doesn’t want women...” says the man, whose voice trails off.

The TikToker continues giggling, and incredulously asks, “What if God’s fake?” Then the video ends.

Many commenters noted the irony that the beach is the ideal place for a bathing suit.

“Good thing I always pack a blazer,” joked one.

“How miserable do you have to be to go to a beach and instead of having fun at the ocean choose to try to shame women?” said another user.

“It’s like going to a bar and being mad that people are drinking,” added another. “Find a better use for your time and let people live.”

“If he doesn’t like swimwear, stay home.”

But some defended the beachgoer: “He’s entitled to his religious beliefs.”

The post had almost 700,000 likes as of Friday.