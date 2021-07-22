A disturbance will move off Florida’s coast this weekend. That may affect your weather

National Hurricane Center

Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in Alabama forecast to move into the Atlantic, just offshore the coasts of Georgia and eastern Florida, by the weekend.

It could see some gradual development as it meanders offshore over the weekend and into early next week although its formation chance remains at a low 30% through the next five days, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory early Thursday.

Regardless of development, South Florida should expect the system to bring “higher than normal rain chances” this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast is calling for a 70% of rain Saturday and Sunday in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The Keys have slightly lower rain chances, ranging from 30% to 50% depending on where you are in the island chain.

Forecasters say the broad trough of low pressure is associated with a dissipated frontal system over Alabama and Georgia. It’s expected to move off of the southeastern United States coastline on Friday.