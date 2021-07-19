Florida

Bicyclist ‘seriously injured’ by an alligator at Florida park, sheriff’s office says

An alligator ‘seriously injured’ a bicyclist Monday in a Florida park, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

The agency says the victim fell off of his bike and then was attacked.

First responders were on the scene around noon and provided video of the man being taken on a gurney to a local hospital by helicopter. His condition was not released.

A large alligator was captured in the area a short time later, according to WPTV reporter Jon Shainman. His post included a video of two gators, both of their jaws taped shut.

“Trapper captures 8 and a half foot female gator likely responsible for attack at Halpatiokee park of bicyclist,” said the caption.

Halpatiokee Regional Park, at 65 acres, is the largest park in Martin County. It’s surrounded by about 500 acres of wetland preserve area, according to the park website. Among typical animals you’ll spot are several species of sunfish, river otters, and yes, alligators.

“Halpatiokee” is the Seminole Indian word meaning “Alligator Water.”

