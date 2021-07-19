An alligator took to a trip to a Florida mall — and it ended up in police custody

It was a wild day at the Largo Mall in Largo, Florida, but all the activity had nothing to do with a big sale on alligator boots.

A living alligator decided to stop by on Thursday, according to the Largo Police Department.

Luckily, the visitor wasn’t too large. But it was still big enough to alarm your average shopper.

In video posted to the Largo police social media, two officers are seen gingerly carrying the reptile to a police cruiser. The animal has a snare around its neck.

“This trespasser at the Largo Mall yesterday was a wild one,” joked the agency’s caption.

This trespasser at the Largo Mall yesterday was a wild one. #LaterGator pic.twitter.com/LbBPV9y9QM — Largo Police (@LargoPD) July 16, 2021

Another picture shows the alligator hanging out by a wall, with the caption: “The suspect just before the apprehension.”

Commenters couldn’t resist poking fun, either at the situation, just outside St. Petersburg in Pinellas County.

“Poor guy probably just wanted to get some flip flops and sunglasses!

“He was just doing some shopping!!! C’mon!!”

“Take him right to jail!”

Others realized the potential gravity (and danger) of having an alligator so close to humans.

“What in the world?”

“Hmmm. Quite questionable how he made it to the social side of the complex.”

And lastly, someone posed a great question: “Where’s his mama?”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a gator at a mall, nor will it likely be the last.

In April, a four-footer was spotted at a shopping plaza in Fishhawk, Florida, around people’s cars. Two deputies were able to wrangle the little guy out of there before it caught a bite.