Florida

Woman killed, 17 others injured in Georgia interstate crash

The Associated Press

WOODBINE, Ga.

A Florida woman was killed and 17 others injured after an interstate crash involving several vehicles near the Georgia coast, authorities said.

The wreck happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Camden County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The wreck sent a semi-trailer and SUV careening through a guardrail into oncoming traffic, WMAZ-TV reported. The initial investigation found that the semi driver lost control and traveled across the northbound lanes hitting a Volkswagen Tiguan.

A pickup truck, a Volkswagen Passat, a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Dodge Dakota were also struck, WMAZ reported.

Killed the crash was the driver of the Passat: Cheryl Enslen, 67, of Jupiter, Florida.

The 17 other victims from five vehicles were taken by ambulance and helicopter to hospitals in south Georgia and north Florida.

