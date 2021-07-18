Faux FPL workers stole an 81-year-old’s jewelry. Woman who preys on seniors arrested

Sunday morning, Miramar police announced the arrest Fort Lauderdale’s Rachael Demitro in the case of an 81-year-old distracted by one fake FPL worker while another went in her house and stole $25,000 of jewelry.

Demitro, 49, was easy to find. Since Thursday, she’s been in Broward County’s Paul Rein Detention Facility on charges of larceny of $10,000 to $50,000 from a person 65 or over, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a violation of probation. And, for what was she on probation?

Hillsborough County convictions on charges of trafficking in stolen property, lying to a pawnbroker about goods worth more than $300 and...theft of $300 to $10,000 from a person 65 or over. She received a sentence of three years on probation on March 30.

The charges from the Miramar case, in which octogenarian Diane Reeves’ said she also lost “sentimental pieces that can never be replaced,” are burglary, larceny of $10,000 to $50,000 from a person 65 or over and violation of probation.

Video of the conversation setting up the Miramar robbery

The Hillsborough County case happened in 2019. The case for which Demitro got arrested Thursday happened Thursday, according to Broward County court records.

The Miramar burglary happened June 25, but sprang into South Florida media Thursday when Miramar police released surveillance video from Diane Reeves’ front door.

As Reeves talked with a man in an orange cap and black face mask claiming to be from FPL, she obeys good basic security measures. She stays inside her screened in porch and doesn’t open the door to him. When the man says he needs to get to her back yard, she doesn’t let him through the house, but points out how he can get there by going around the house.

The con man does get Reeves out of the house, however, by asking her to meet him in the backyard and got his partner. Police say that’s when the man’s partner, whom they believe to be Demitro, sneaked in the back door and took two drawers from Reeves’ jewelry box. Reeves said they went through five drawers.

Tips for avoiding this kind of burglary:

▪ If you’re not expecting repair work, call the company to verify they sent someone to do the work. And look up the number on your own, don’t ask the worker for it (the worker could give you a fake number, manned by a crony who’ll act like he’s from the company).

▪ If you are expecting any kind of repair work, learn what company’s workers actually are doing the work (sometimes, subcontractors are used) and who they should be sending. Look for company logos on the shirt and/or vehicle.

▪ If you’re not expecting in-home repair work, keep workmen on the outside, as Reeves did.

▪ If you must go outside, take your keys and lock your door behind you.