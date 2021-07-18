WWII veteran reflects on military service

Growing up in Pensacola served Lloyd Moon well when he was in boot camp with the U.S. Navy during World War II.

A group of new sailors was taking a swim test and many of them were from northern states and had never learned to swim. The instructors had long poles to offer swimmers support if they started to struggle.

“I just walked over to the end of it and dove in, and before I could come up, there were two or three guys poking at me and poking at me all around us,” Moon said. “So I swam out there to the edge of the pool and came back and they stood there with their mouths open. So the chief, there was a chief that was in charge of us, came out there and said ‘Moon, where in the world are you from?’ I said “Pensacola, Florida.′ And he said ‘Oh, that explains it.’”

Just before the Independence Day holiday, Moon, now 98, reflected on his three years serving his country in the Navy during WWII and his decades serving as a civilian employee working on aircraft at NAS Pensacola.

He said Pensacola’s heavy military presence didn’t necessarily influence his decision to join the Navy. Instead, it was just a sense of duty when war broke out. During holidays like the Fourth of July, Moon said he hopes people remember what military members have done for the country.

“I sure hope they remember everything about it,” he said. “It’s something I think future generations ought to hold onto forever. That’s the big meaning of this country. ... It’s important because they need to know where they came from. People just need more respect and honor for their country.”

Service to the Navy and the country has become somewhat of a family tradition, as Moon’s father worked at the base and one of his daughters now does, too.

“The coolest thing to me is so many of the men that I worked with knew my daddy. And everybody said how much they liked him, what a great guy he was, what a straight shooter he was,” said Lloyd’s daughter, Lisa Moon. “It was, for me, a family thing and I enjoyed it. And it was funny because I actually worked on some of the aircraft lines, repaired some of the same models of planes that he dealt with.”

Moon moved to Pensacola when he was just 2 years old and has lived in the area since then, except for his time in the military. His father had health problems and was told to move south from Indianapolis, Indiana, where Moon was born, with the hopes the warm climate might help.

After Moon graduated from Tate High School, he received orders for his first job at NAS Pensacola, just days before the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. He hoped to join the Navy soon after as a service member, but it took about a year for him to get a release to leave a government job and officially enlist.

“We were at war. I was 19 years old. I just figure it’s time to go,” he said.

After enlisting, he was a radarman aboard the USS Carlson, which performed escorts for convoys and supply ships, as well as submarine patrols in the Pacific theater. He said other sailors at that time were very patriotic.

“They really loved home because they were all happy people. I never heard a guy griping about being there, you know?” Moon said.

Moon’s military career started with a bang after setting off from Boston on his ship’s maiden voyage. He soon helped to spot an enemy submarine.

The crew was credited with a “probable kill” of a submarine after a plane sent the next morning spotted an oil slick in the water a mile wide and a mile and a half long.

“We had three pretty big guns on that,” Moon said. “We started closing in on that submarine and (the officer) fired a star shell out and lit up the whole area and all we saw was that (submarine tower) go down.”

Moon, whose brother Glenn also served in the Navy aboard the USS Louisville, finished out his Navy career when his ship was nearby Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, when the war officially ended.

Moon said he was offered a promotion to continue his Navy career and take another radar course in Peal Harbor but he chose to go home to Pensacola instead.

A couple of weeks later, he got back his old job as an aviation metalsmith at NAS Pensacola, where he would work for the next three decades until retiring in January 1979.

“I always remember people in the community said, if you can get out on the Navy yard, it’s a good stable paycheck and the benefits are great. And I’ve never worked there but I’m sure the comradery of all those guys was probably cool because a lot of them ended up in the military and then y’all came back so y’all are double connected from being in the war,” said Moon’s daughter, Denise Tucker.

Moon served in various roles such as a craftsman in the engineering department as well as a supervisor of shops, which brought him to the Philippines to work on aircrafts damaged in the Vietnam War.

Much of his family life was centered on the base as well. Moon’s wife, Hazel Moon, owned a successful men’s clothing store on Gulf Beach Highway called the Shirt Shop. Many of the customers there were military members from the base.

The family also lived in an area called Beach Haven, near Navy Point. Their home was on the water, just across from the base, which led to regular interactions for the kids.

“We literally had white sand down there and Sunday afternoons, all kinds of people would drive down there and we would just sit and watch the Blue Angels all day long practicing. It was just second (nature) to us,” Tucker said.