Mother arrested on murder charges in the Broward deaths of her girls, ages 9 and 7

Lauderhill police arrested a mother on first-degree murder charges Tuesday night, exactly three weeks after the bodies of her daughters were found in a canal behind a condominium complex.

Tinessa Hogan, 36, had been a person of interest since the day after 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and 7-year-old Daysha Hogan were found about eight hours apart on June 22 in the same canal near Northwest 59th Way and 21st Street. Police said detectives “encountered” Hogan along the canal while searching for evidence on June 22. She’s been hospitalized since then.

Online Florida Department of Health records say Hogan is a licensed certified nursing assistant whose address of record is the Opis Bridgeview Center in Ormond Beach.

Residents in the Habitat II Condominiums told the Miami Herald that Hogan carried a Bible and, after a neighbor saw Hogan swimming in the canal, Hogan asked the neighbor if she wanted her kids baptized.

The neighbor chose to bring her kids inside, instead.

Lauderhill police say this is still an open investigation. Anyone who knows anything can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).