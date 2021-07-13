Crash, fuel spill closes Florida’s Turnpike south of Orlando

Florida's Turnpike was shut down in both directions early Monday due to a crash involving two tanker trucks, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Kissimmee Park Road exit at mile marker 237, according to Lt. Kim Montes.

After the crash, fuel spilled and one of the trucks caught fire, she said.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said about 250 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road. Rescue vehicles blocked the northbound lanes of traffic.

Montes said one driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Crews with the Environmental Protection Agency were heading to the scene to clean the roadway, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.