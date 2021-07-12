Wildlife official: Gator attacked killed dog by Florida pond

Residents in a central Florida neighborhood are on edge after an alligator attacked and killed a dog that a woman was walking along a trail, wildlife officials said.

The incident happened Thursday night along the West Orange Trail in Winter Garden, WKMG reported.

The dog ran into a pond to chase some ducks, and was attacked by the gator, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chad Weber.

An alligator trapper who was called to the scene captured and killed the alligator, Weber said. The body of the dog was recovered.

Shirliene Nevarro, who lives in the area, told WKMG that several alligators have been spotted in that area.

“A lot of people are unaware, so they will kind of go in there and walk around. We try to warn them,” Nevarro said.