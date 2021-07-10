Bomb threat led to evacuation of terminals at Fort Lauderale airport. FLL has reopened

Bomb threat closes part of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport July 10, 2021.

A bomb threat closed parts of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday morning.

According to Gerdy St. Louis of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, BSO deputies were alerted to a bomb threat at FLL.

As a precaution, deputies excavated Terminals 2 and 3 and also shut down entry into the airport. BSO’s bomb squad unit is at the airport investigating the incident.

By 12:30, FLL spokeswoman Arlene Satchell said “the all-clear was just given by law enforcement. The airport roadways have reopened and FLL operations are gradually returning to normal.”

UPDATE: BSO deputies have given the all clear at @FLLFlyer. Terminals 2 and 3 have been secured and are now open. Deputies have also opened entry to the airport. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/pCvbzVZKTd — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 10, 2021

Now that the airport has reopened, those with flights on Saturday should check with the airlines for updated flight information before heading to the airport, FLL officials suggested.

Early morning jam

The snags started after the upper-level roadway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed Saturday morning due to a security investigation, airport officials had announced.

At around 8:49 a.m., BSO deputies were notified of a bomb threat @FLLFlyer. As a precaution, deputies have excavated Terminals 2 & 3 and have also shutdown entry into the airport. BSO’s bomb squad is investigating. Persons headed to the airport are asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7QPPfJw6Su — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 10, 2021

Drivers heading to the airport expressed frustration via Twitter early Saturday.

“You can’t get to the airport at all,” one read.

Travel Alert #3: FLL's upper-level roadway remains closed due to a security investigation, but the lower-level roadway is open. However, access to Terminal 2 ticketing level & both levels of Terminal 3 remain closed.

Access to T1, T4 & the Rental Car Center is not impacted. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

BSO had said that people who are headed to the airport should try “to avoid the area at this time.”

The investigation is ongoing.