Bomb threat led to evacuation of terminals at Fort Lauderale airport. FLL has reopened
A bomb threat closed parts of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday morning.
According to Gerdy St. Louis of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, BSO deputies were alerted to a bomb threat at FLL.
As a precaution, deputies excavated Terminals 2 and 3 and also shut down entry into the airport. BSO’s bomb squad unit is at the airport investigating the incident.
By 12:30, FLL spokeswoman Arlene Satchell said “the all-clear was just given by law enforcement. The airport roadways have reopened and FLL operations are gradually returning to normal.”
Now that the airport has reopened, those with flights on Saturday should check with the airlines for updated flight information before heading to the airport, FLL officials suggested.
Early morning jam
The snags started after the upper-level roadway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed Saturday morning due to a security investigation, airport officials had announced.
Drivers heading to the airport expressed frustration via Twitter early Saturday.
“You can’t get to the airport at all,” one read.
BSO had said that people who are headed to the airport should try “to avoid the area at this time.”
The investigation is ongoing.
