Watch a man set of fireworks in restroom at a Florida park. Warning: Don’t use the urinal

Why? Just why.

Authorities are searching for a man caught on surveillance video setting off fireworks inside a public restroom in Naples, Florida.

In video released by the Naples Police Department, you can see a man in a hoodie enter the dark, empty bathroom at Sea Gate Park around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The man turns on the light, then tries to prop open the front door, but is unsuccessful. About 15 seconds after he enters, he flees from the building. Soon, sparks can be seen flying out from under the door.

The NPD says that the blast caused damage to a urinal, and asked anyone with information about the suspect to call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 239-213-4822.