This spot in the Florida Keys has one of the best views of sunset in the world

The city that made sunset a party — an overcrowded one, some might say — is one of the best places to watch a sunset in the world, according to a new study.

Bounce, a travel website that helps you find places to store your luggage, has analyzed the best places in the world to watch the sunset and concluded that Key West, Florida, is among the top 10. Take that, St. Pete (even though we hear you have the best beach in the country).

The site reports that it searched articles and blogs to find the spots where sunsets are most often recommended by travel writers and bloggers, then compared the destinations with the number of Instagram posts showcasing them. The site also examined the level of pollution caused by artificial light as reported by Light Pollution Map.

The results? Key West came in at No. 7 on a list of the top 10 cities, despite the recent ruling by Gov. Ron DeSantis that overturned a local limit on the number of cruise ships allowed. (Many locals are adamant about the fact that cruise ships and their inhabitants do not improve the quality of a sunset.)

Santorini, Greece, is the best place to watch a sunset, according to the study. It is “thought by many to be the most beautiful of the country’s many small islands, known for its towering cliffs and whitewashed houses on the shore of the Aegean Sea.”

A couple watches the sunset from Mallory Square in Key West. Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

Bali in Indonesia was No. 2, “especially from its many beaches along the west coast such as Jimbaran Beach where you can watch the sun go down with a drink or a bite to eat in one of the seafront bars and restaurants,” Bounce reports.

The best spot in the United States to watch sunset is Hawaii (No. 3), particularly at Haleakalā National Park. The study also gave a shout out to the Kohala Coast and its white beaches as an excellent place for a sunset viewing party.

The rest of the top 10 are: Rio de Janeiro; Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona; Angkor Wat, Cambodia; the Maldives; Haleakalā, Hawaii; Uluru, Australia.