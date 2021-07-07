Nine people are missing in the ocean off the Keys, and the Coast Guard is searching

A man clinging to a life preserver is pulled to safety from the ocean off Key West Tuesday afternoon, July 6, 2021. He is among 15 people rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and a merchant vessel crew.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for nine people missing in the ocean off the Florida Keys. They disappeared Tuesday as Tropical Storm Elsa was hitting the area with high winds and heavy rains.

A merchant vessel, the Western Caymen, had rescued two people before the Coast Guard cutter Thetis arrived at the scene, about 23 miles southeast of Key West.

A patrol boat was launched from the Thetis, and its crew rescued 10 more people, according to the Coast Guard.

Later in the day, three more people were rescued.

In all, the Coast Guard has two cutters, two helicopters and an airplane searching for the people.

The Coast Guard Wednesday morning said it was working to verify if those rescued and those still missing were migrants from another country.

“We are waiting to confirm that information,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.