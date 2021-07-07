Surfside condo collapse live updates: Death toll at site now at 46, families told

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The rest of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far...

Tragedy’s death toll now at 46

9:40 a.m.: Ten more victims and additional human remains were found overnight in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah told families in a private briefing Wednesday.

The death toll in the Surfside building collapse now stands at 46 as of Wednesday morning, he said, adding that families of 32 of the victims have been notified. Since the demolition of the remaining part of the building Sunday night, 22 victims have been recovered from the rubble.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said later Wednesday this means 200 people are accounted for and 94 are not accounted for since the collapse.

Rescuers now have greater access to formerly unreachable layers beneath the concrete and steel debris, officials said. But Jadallah said Wednesday that rescuers equipped with cameras have yet to identify any voids, or spaces, in the rubble during initial searches of the new areas.

“It is compacted. It doesn’t appear that the areas we were able to locate have shown any voids,” he said.

Rescuers will continue searching the new areas, along with the rest of the rubble pile, he added. As of Tuesday, 109 people are still unaccounted for since the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo on June 24, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday afternoon at a news briefing.

“Remember that we’ve been in a search and rescue since Day One,” Jadallah told the families Wednesday. “We haven’t transitioned. “

-- Martin Vassolo

Trying to get back to something resembling normalcy in Surfside

9:35 a.m.: Near the collapse site on Wednesday morning, command centers teemed with emergency officials clutching coffees as a handful of reporters awaited the 11 a.m. news briefing. The pace for search and recovery crews appears to have picked up since the remaining portion of the partially collapsed building was torn down on Sunday evening.

Nearly two weeks out from the collapse, life was still upended in Surfside, though residents and town officials have been drifting back toward some normal business.

Permitting and code compliance officials conducted business with a couple of residents shortly after Town Hall opened at 9 a.m., offering suggestions on how to hold large gatherings with traffic disrupted and beach access intermittent.

Across Collins Avenue, it was mostly police officers and volunteers at the community center, where loved ones first registered the status of missing persons in the frenetic aftermath of the collapse. A Miami-Dade County victim’s advocate picked through snacks laid out on a plastic table and took them away in a grocery bag, but hardly anyone came or went from what was once the center of confusion following the disaster.

— Ben Conarck