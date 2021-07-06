After demolition of Surfside condo, more of the dead are being found in original rubble

The demolition of the rest of the Surfside condo tower that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago seems to be helping rescue workers uncover more deceased victims in the original rubble, with officials reporting Tuesday that four more bodies have been found. for MIAMI HERALD

The death toll is now at 32. Of those, 26 have been identified. Another 113 are unaccounted for since the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo on June 24, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday morning at a news briefing.

But of those still missing, Levine Cava also said there are “around 70 we can confirm were in the building at the time of collapse,” raising questions about dozens of other possible condo residents who are unaccounted for. She urged family members to contact the county about their possible whereabouts.

Volunteers along with locals replace dead flowers with fresh ones prior to Guara Familys burial service blocks away from the memorial site at St. Joseph Catholic Church on the 13th day since the collapse of Champlain Tower East on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

For now, with expectations of finding any survivors under the mountain of concrete debris fading with each passing day, the mayor still tried to convey a sense of hope in the aftermath of Sunday night’s demolition of the other half of the 136-unit condo building facing Collins Avenue.

“When your loved ones are involved, we will spare nothing,” Levine Cava said.

She said families missing loved ones are bracing for bad news, and have been for over a week. They will be ready for the next phase when it comes, she said.

“The whole world wants to know what happened here,” she said. “I look forward to learning the truth, as do we all. But I think it will be awhile until everything is understood.

Charles W. Burkett, the mayor of the Town of Surfside speaks at the daily press conference on the 13th day since the collapse of Champlain Tower East tragedy on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

The demolition of the standing half of the Champlain Towers South condo tower Sunday evening seems to have accelerated the pace of recovering more deceased victims. On Monday, county officials announced that four more bodies had been discovered in the wake of the implosion, raising the death toll to 28. So, with Tuesday’s grim progress, nearly a quarter of those recovered in the rubble have been found in the past two days.

Better access to the original site of the collapse — without the potential threat of the standing part of the building toppling over on rescue workers — has been a critical factor in the search effort, officials said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the Surfside site on Monday, said rescuers are now searching what “happened to be where a lot of master bedroom areas were. Likely a lot of people who were sleeping at that time, unfortunately.”

The building’s collapse occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on June 24 while almost all of the residents were sleeping. The structural failure initially began in the pool deck and garage areas, which engineers believe triggered the collapse of the midsection of the tower and then the front part facing the ocean. Fifty-five of the 136 condo units were destroyed.

Rescue vs. Recovery

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Director Alan Cominsky acknowledged Tuesday that finding any survivors at this point was not likely.

“Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive,” Cominsky said. “The key things you’re looking for throughout — void space, livable spaces — we’re not coming across that.”

Asked whether rescue workers’ efforts will soon turn from search-and-rescue to recovery, Cominsky paused a few seconds before answering. “We don’t know yet,” he said. “We’re actively looking into and having different dialogues in regards to our strategies moving forward.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he has continued to meet with families, including the family of a young woman who recently graduated law school and was married in January.

“Obviously the family was distraught and wanting to know whether or not their daughter and son-in-law are going to be found,” he said.

Burkett urged the county to allow families to return to the rubble per their request. He said the families should see the “amazing efforts being expended on their behalf.”

Burkett said the town has been responding to inquiries from large buildings in town and advising them to do a full structural review of their buildings. The town is also doing a “deep dive” into the sister building north of Champlain Tower South Condo.

“We have deep concerns about that building,” he said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava acknowledged that while teams have worked through “extremely challenging and adverse conditions,” a lightning strike at around 1 a.m. put a brief pause on rescue efforts, which continued through wind and rain for the rest of the morning. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke at the daily press conference on the 13th day since the collapse of Champlain Tower East on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Tropical Sto rm Elsa

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa, which was among the factors in accelerating the demolition of the condo tower Sunday, passed through the Florida Keys and headed toward the Tampa area. The storm’s gusty winds have nonetheless affected some of the condo rescue operations in Surfside.

Winds were affecting the use of cranes in the search effort, while lightning stopped rescue workers around 1 a.m. for about a half hour.

A block away at the makeshift memorial on Harding Avenue, hundreds of flowers drenched from the overnight storm hung soggy on the fence.

A small box of items collected from the rubble jutted out into the walkway: a pair of headphones, a glasses case, a stuffed dog. A Bible sitting on the box was turned to Psalm 91, a psalm of protection.