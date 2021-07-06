‘A beautiful family.’ Loved ones mourn Guara parents, 2 daughters in Miami Beach funeral

Pallbearers wheel the casket of Lucia Guara, 10, and Emma Guara, 4, as they arrive at the funeral service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Lucia, Emma, their father, Marcus Guara, and their mother, Anaely Rodriguez, died during the Champlain Towers South condo collapse on Thursday, June 24, 2021. mocner@miamiherald.com

The rain held off above St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach on Tuesday until three caskets were wheeled in for one of the first funerals for those who perished in the Champlain Towers South condo.

There was an all-white casket, a grayish blue casket and a shorter white casket with two ribbons, one pink and one purple, shared by Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4.

The Guaras — parents Marcus and Anaely and their daughters — lived in unit 802 at the tower, which suddenly collapsed June 24. They were among the first residents identified as rescuers continue the painstaking process of sifting through rubble for victims.

The caskets were carried into the church through a door flanked by two groups: a group of adults, wiping tears from their eyes, and a group of five young girls, around Lucia’s age.

A Catholic Mass was held at St. Joseph’s, the Guaras’ home parish two blocks from their oceanside condo. Two cranes poked up into the sky in the background as rain poured over the church while the funeral began.

Family members, loved ones and friends stand next to the casket of Anaely Rodriguez as it is brought into St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach. The Burial Mass was held for the four members of the Guara family — Marcus Guara, 52, Anaely, 42, and their two daughters, Lucia Guara, 10, and Emma Guara, 4 — at the church on July 6, 2021. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

During the homily, delivered partly in English and partly in Spanish in traditional Miami style, Father Juan Sosa pointed to the holy fountain where Emma was baptized in 2016 and to the spot where Lucia had her first communion in 2019. He showed a photo of the latter sacred ritual and then walked over to the shared girls’ casket and placed the image on top of it, “as a symbol of her union with Christ,” he said, referring to Lucia.

“The girls were brought by Marcus and and Anaely,” he said. “And now Christ has encountered them at a different stage, in a different moment, because Christ never leaves us abandoned.”

It was Sosa’s second funeral Tuesday for residents in the Champlain Towers South collapse. He also held a Mass for Hilda Noriega, the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in south Miami Beach.

He preached the same message for both Noriega’s and the Guaras’ funerals, he said.

“My message is how important it is to keep family bonding together,” he said. “This society in which we live kind of takes us apart. It is so important with all the fights and inconveniences ... that family support is extremely important.”

Sosa said 12 families were registered at the parish as living in the south tower. Four got out of the building safely or had sold their property there, and eight families are or were missing.

“I called everyone immediately,” he said.

As for the Guara family, Sosa told the Herald he was “kind of grateful they found the four of them together.”

At their Mass, he prompted out loud to the congregants before him: “What are we going to ask from the Lord?”

“Patience, peace,” he answered, “and a great hope that we learn something from this terrible experience.”

A ‘beautiful family who lived in the moment’

Toward the end of the funeral Mass Tuesday, one of Marcus’ cousins, Peter Milian, offered a eulogy in which he gave condolences to the other families affected by the tragedy and thanked the first responders who have been working nonstop for the past 12 days.

Milian said he knows everyone has been lamenting how young the Guaras were and questioning “Why them? Why now?” But, he said, he wants to think of them in a different way.

“It’s not about what could’ve been,” he said. ”It’s about who they were to all of us and what they still are. We must make the rest of our lives count as they made theirs.”

He described them as a “beautiful family who lived in the moment” and who treasured “the simple things like a walk on the beach, watching a movie together, having dinner.”

He read out loud a social media post Anaely shared for Emma’s first birthday.

The mother wrote, he said: “Our beautiful Em is having an anniversary. Love you, monkey. You’re growing so fast. Soon you’ll be sleeping through the night. I am enjoying your giggles.”

He also played a video of Marc and a younger Lucia, both ardent University of Miami fans, in which the father asked his daughter, “y cómo se dice, it’s great ...”

“To be a Miami Hurricane!” screamed in reply the cheery girl.

Anaely’s sister, Digna Rodriguez, also spoke at the church, stopping every now and then to take deep breaths to avoid breaking down in tears.

She chronicled each of their personalities, mentioning how Marc, a conversationalist and skilled salesman, and Anaely, a thinker and a yoga fanatic, both liked the ocean.

Marc participated as different characters in Lucia’s made-up shows and completed obstacle courses designed by Emma. Anaely “lived for her daughters and her family.”

She described Lucia — “Lulubear” — as “a child full of innocence and pure love” who loved outer space and game nights. Lucia enjoyed dancing with her mom, watching “Jeopardy!“ with her dad — and “being her sissy’s favorite person.”

She characterized Emma — “Little Em” — as an artist and “a princess — an actual princess,” who “spent many days on this Earth dressed as such, complete with crown and a magical wand ... a sweet and strong-willed princess that would’ve captivated any kingdom.”

Emma enjoyed cuddling her mom, riding on her dad’s back — and “being her sissy’s favorite person.”

Digna Rodriguez finished off: “May we all connect with family as Lucia would. May we all move with grace through this world as Emma would. May we all be as devoted and loyal as Marc and Anaely were.”