“They were just starting their lives.” Newlyweds still missing in the Surfside collapse

Ruslan Manashirov and Nicole Dorian-Manashirov still missing in Surfside collapse Courtesy of Chabad.org

Dr. Ruslan Manashirov and Nicole Dorian-Manashirov tied the knot on May 2, just eight weeks before the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

The building collapsed early in the morning on June 24. As of Monday, the confirmed death toll was at 27 with over 115 still missing, including the newlyweds.

Her nickname for is “Baby Baku” for the city in Russia his family immigrated from and he often calls her his unicorn, after the mythical creature she admires.

Manashirov grew up in Brooklyn and is a neurologist as well as a family doctor at ClareMedica of South Miami.

One of Manashirov’s patients, Jonathan Blecher, said he had a warm, reassuring presence and Blecher even referred his son to Manashirov because of their immediate connection.

Manashirov had recently taken over the practice from an older doctor and was operating in a new facility, he said. Blecher said he was able to maintain a calm demeanor despite the toll COVID-19 took on the medical field.

The two talked beyond the normal doctor-patient relationship and delved into their lives during visits. Blecher said Manashirov would always listen and never rushed their dialogue.

“He genuinely cared,” he said.

Dorian-Manashirov, a Pittsburgh native, is a physician assistant in Aventura Hospital’s emergency department. Her medical skills were useful during the pandemic, a family friend, Wendy Kays, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“She worked indescribable hours during the pandemic. She never backed out on her duties,” Kays said.

The couple met at a clinic in 2018 but were both in relationships at the time, so nothing came of it. Two years later, they were both single again and fell in love.

Courtesy of Chabad.org

They were so happy, Valery Manashirova, brother of Dr. Ruslan Manashirov, told WABC-TV in New York.

“It was a beautiful wedding and they were just starting their lives,” he said.

They just moved to the beachside condominium complex in April of this year and hosted a housewarming party in their seventh-floor unit.

“It was perfect. The view just sold it to her,” Ms. Kays told the Post-Gazette.

Family and friends started a GoFundMe page five days ago that has collected more than $24,000 in donations. The money will go toward helping the couple rebuild their lives once they are found or toward their families to help cope with the expenses of the disaster.

Friends and family are hoping that the couple will be recovered, Kays told the Post-Gazette.

“One thing that comforts me is they ended together,” she said.