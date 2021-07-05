Chief: Officer fatally shot man who pointed gun at him

A police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him, officials said.

Police arrived at the scene near a Tampa warehouse around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police Chief Brian Dugan said during a late-night news conference.

The officers ”identified the suspect,” who fled on foot, Dugan said. The officer chased after him and determined that the man had a weapon, Dugan said. Seconds later, the officer called out “shots fired" on his radio, the chief added.

Police said they don't yet know whether the man fired at the officer.

The officer was wearing a body camera, which Dugan said will show “the suspect turn, point a firearm and walk toward the officer."

He did not identify the suspect or the officer, who was not injured.

Dugan said officers began CPR at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The 33-year-old officer, who has been with the department for two years and as other law enforcement experience, has been placed on administrative leave.

He said investigators are trying to find out what caused the initial fight. The Florida Department of Law enforcement will investigate the shooting, Dugan said.