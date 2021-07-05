11 possible overdoses reported at Florida behavioral center

Two adults and nine juveniles were taken to a hospital following possible overdoses at a behavioral center near Orlando, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue told news outlets that paramedics responded to a call about a girl possibly overdosing Sunday night at the Florida Behavioral Center.

They took her to a hospital and were called back a short time later to assist with 10 other people at the center, news outlets reported.

Officials said the patients had varying symptoms, so it was unclear if the cases were all connected.

All of the patients were reported to be in stable condition at the hospital, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating.