Eleven days after partial collapse, remainder of Surfside condo is demolished

Demolition of the partially collapsed 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside on Sunday, July 4, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The remaining portion of Champlain Towers South has been demolished.

At 10:30 Sunday night, authorities detonated charges inserted into holes drilled in the part of the 12-story Surfside condo that stood tenuously for 11 days after half of the structure collapsed in the middle of the night on June 24th, killing at least 24 and trapping more than 100 in the rubble of dozens of units that fell in circumstances still not completely understood.

Officials paused a frustrating and complicated search-and rescue effort Saturday to prepare for demolition, which sent a plume of dust and smoke into the sky, a cloud that blew west into the neighborhood of single-family homes that make up the sleepy beach town of Surfside.

Authorities said search operations would resume as soon as it was safe after the demolition, perhaps in less than an hour.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.