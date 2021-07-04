Remainder of collapsed Surfside condo may be demolished as soon as Sunday night

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah told family member of the victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo that the demolition of the rest of the building will likely happen some time late Sunday night.

A demolition plan for the portion of the building that remains standing was hastened by the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa and fears that the unstable structure might come down in an uncontrolled fashion.

During a briefing he conducted with family members of the unaccounted for at 9:30 a.m., which was live-streamed on Instagram by a person who was in attendance, Jadallah said demolition professionals were about 80% finished drilling small holes into the foundation of the building. Once the drilling of those holes is complete, small explosive charges will be placed in them.

Jadallah said a more defined timeline for when the building would be brought down would be established after a meeting with other officials at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re looking at some time late tonight,” Jadallah said.

Jadallah said search and rescue operations are planned to resume within an hour after the controlled implosion, and hopefully first responders would then be able to access areas of the property they had not been able to reach up until now.

The demolition will likely start from the front of the building and the rubble is expected to fall onto Collins Avenue, Jadallah said.