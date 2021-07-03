Mother of 7-year-old girl killed in Surfside collapse is among two more victims identified

Argentine-born photographer Graciela Cattarossi holds her daughter. Miami-Dade Police on Saturday night said they had found and identified the remains of Cattarossi on Friday. Cattarossi’s daughter was 7 years old. A 7-year-old girl, whose family did not want her name disclosed, was recovered from the rubble on Friday, Miami-Dade police said. Catarossi’s sister and parents are still missing in the collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida.

Miami-Dade police on Saturday night identified two more victims whose bodies were pulled from the rubble of the partially collapsed Surfside condominium tower near Miami Beach.

One of the victims is the mother of a 7-year-old girl who died in the collapse.

The death toll rose to 24 people Saturday with more than 120 people still unaccounted for after the collapse of Champlain Towers South, authorities said.

Police identified the two newest victims as Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81. Their bodies were recovered on Friday, according to Miami-Dade police.

Cattarossi, a lifestyle photographer who was born in Argentina, was the mother of the 7-year-old girl. A 7-year-old girl, whose family did not want her name disclosed, was recovered from the rubble on Friday, Miami-Dade police said.

She and her daughter were among a family of five who were reported missing after the collapse. Cattarossi’s parents, Gino and Graciela, and her sister Andrea are still missing. Her mother, for whom Cattarossi is named, is a Uruguayan national and was a diplomat in Uruguay in the 1960s.

As a single mother, friends told the Herald that her daughter always came first.

“Her devotion to her child was unparalleled, ” Catarossi’s friend Kathryn Rooney Vera had told the Herald.

Information about Gonzalo Torre was not available Saturday.

The 21 victims who had already been identified by Miami-Dade police are: Bonnie Epstein, 56; Claudio Bonnefoy, 85; Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy, 69; a 7-year-old whose name was withheld at the family’s request; Magaly Elena Delgado, 80; Lucia Guara, 10; Emma Guara 4; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Hilda Noriega, 92; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael Altman, 50; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Luis Bermúdez, 26; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54,; Anthony Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.