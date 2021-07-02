Miami firefighter’s daughter found in collapse rubble. He’s been on site every day

The body of a Miami firefighter’s daughter has been found in the ruins of the partially collapsed condo tower in Surfside.

One week after 55 units of Champlain Towers South crumbled in the middle of the night with families inside, rescue workers pulled a 7-year-old girl from the rubble early Friday. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed to the Miami Herald the girl was the daughter of a Miami firefighter who was at the recovery site supporting the rescue effort, though he was not digging.

The firefighter and his brother, another firefighter, have kept a vigil since the night of the collapse, staying on the site every day until they found the girl. The city and other rescue workers have not identified the firefighter or the victim. Sources described an emotional recovery scene when the body was recovered. About 200 officers saluted as the girl was carried out.

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban released the following statement late Friday.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this horrific tragedy. We can confirm that a member of our city of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2.

We ask that you respect the privacy of the immediate family as well as our Fire Department family while we grieve our loss and support our own.”

The firefighter was not on the pile searching through debris. Earlier news reports misreported the firefighter’s role in the effort.