Florida
Another victim identified in Surfside condo collapse. Death toll remains at 18
Another victim pulled from the partial collapse of the Surfside condominium has been identified by Miami-Dade police.
As of Thursday night, the death toll remained at 18 with 145 people unaccounted for and 130 accounted for in the collapse of the Champlain South Towers last week.
The identified victim was Magaly Elena Delgado, 80, who was found on Wednesday.
The 16 victims who had already been identified are: Lucia Guara, 10; Emma Guara 4; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Hilda Noriega, 92; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael Altman, 50; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Luis Bermúdez, 26; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54,; Anthony Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.
After a 16-hour hiatus, search-and-rescue teams continued operations at Champlain Towers South Condo Thursday evening. Work had stopped amid concerns that the remaining structure could topple.
