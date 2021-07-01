As concrete slabs shift, officials ‘forced to halt operations’ in Surfside rescue effort

A confluence of concerns about the stability of the remaining structure at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse has forced officials to call back rescue crews that had been working nonstop over the last week, painstakingly removing debris and foraging trenches in desperate attempts to locate survivors.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky confirmed the development during a press briefing on Thursday morning. The agonizing decision, he said, was made just after 2 a.m. Cominsky described the threat of a large concrete column hanging over a subterranean parking area, which has moved six to 12 inches. He added that crews were also alerted to widening cracks and “slight movement” in a concrete slab on the southern side of the building.

High-tech monitors aimed at the tenuous pile of debris were responsible for making rescue workers aware of the dangerous shifts. Moments later, they were forced to lower cranes and pull back crews under the darkness of the early morning.

Cominsky said officials were to meet with structural engineers to develop a plan to resume the rescue efforts, which he described as his top priority, along with keeping crews safe. But the fire chief could offer no details on when that might happen.

“I don’t have a timeframe now,” Cominsky said.

Similarly unclear was what officials could realistically do to shore up the creaking structure.

‘Most complicated site I’ve ever seen’

Elad Edri, the deputy commander for the Israeli search-and-rescue team at the site, told the Miami Herald after the press briefing that there was nothing to do but wait for the site to stabilize.

Edri was not there Thursday morning when local crews made the decision to halt operations after noticing the shifts, but he described the collapsed wreckage as “the most complicated site I have ever seen in my life.”

“The collapse is very very unique,” he said. “The building was collapsed inside itself, and it collapsed in four different phases. And each phase collapsed above the former one. So we are dealing with a few thousand layers and floors, one above another.”

In response to concerns from family members of the missing that President Joe Biden’s Thursday also could be slowing rescue operations, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there was “no impact” from the visit, and that the change was made solely due to structural concerns.

“We’re deeply grateful that our community remains a top priority for the president as he continues to provide the full support of the federal government,” she wrote in a tweet Thursday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said that state Department of Transportation engineers were helping Miami-Dade Fire Rescue get “different options on how to handle this.”

“Obviously we believe that continuing searching is something that’s very important,” he said.

Cranes lowered before sunrise

Before sunrise Thursday, two cranes were lowered at the site of the Surfside condo collapse after authorities halted debris clearing and search and rescue over concerns the remaining structure of Champlain Towers South would topple.

After 2 a.m., multiple police officers and rescue personnel said they were hearing warnings that new instability could lead to another collapse.

That led to clearing people from the area around the rescue operation, they said. A crane that had been used to move debris all evening was idle as 3 a.m. approached. By 5 a.m., that crane and another were no longer visible from the nearby media area.

Multiple police officers said work on the collapse site had stopped and the area was cleared.

“It’s on stand-by right now,” one officer said.

The two buildings on either side of the Champlain South were evacuated shortly after the June 24 collapse.

Just before 9 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hadn’t officially confirmed the work stoppage, but search and rescue team member Maggie Castro said structural engineers that lead the Urban Search and Rescue team members use extremely sensitive tools that monitor any movement in the building, down to millimeters.

“It’s very accurate,” she said.

One of the tools used is called a crack gauge, which monitors any change in cracks on flat surfaces or corners.

They also use at item called a total station, which measures vertical and horizontal angles and images by analyzing the slope between it and a specific point.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said from the day of the collapse, rescuers knew the intact portion of the building was unstable.

“They’ve been told this thing can fall at any time,” Burkett told the Miami Herald.

He said rescue crews “plowed ahead” without looking back.

“Let’s get some badges that say hero,” he said.

Miami Herald Staff Writers Charles Rabin and Samantha J. Gross contributed to this report.