Condo collapse live updates: More than 140 people still missing a week after tragedy

Rescue crews are at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The portion of Champlain Towers South that crumbled faces the ocean.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help the Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far:

Is Champlain Tower South’s sister building safe? Surfside hits roadblock

8:55 a.m.: Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told reporters Wednesday the town hit a roadblock in trying to reassure residents who are living in Champlain Towers North — another 1981 condo tower with the same design and developer as Champlain Towers South.

Burkett said residents of the North tower want to know if their building is safe. He said an engineer hired by Surfside has been reviewing the North tower’s plans but is “expressing concerns about those plans in that they may not be complete.”

At a press conference Wednesday evening, Burkett said Surfside is rushing to get additional documents for the review. He’s previously said that North Tower residents who want to relocate will be given assistance to do so.

- Douglas Hanks

Biden’s Surfside visit to affect traffic

8:44 a.m.: If you’re driving Thursday morning in North Miami-Dade, put some extra rush (safely) in your rush hour. Various roads will close as President Joe Biden lands for his visit to the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside.

And expect the afternoon rush hour to feel like it’s starting a little early as the president heads back to the airport.

Exact presidential routes never are revealed. But common sense says if Air Force One lands at Miami International Airport, rolling roadblocks are possible on several highways and roads in the morning and afternoon, including State Road 112, State Road 836 (the Dolphin Expressway), and Interstate 95.

Structural concerns halt search a week after condo collapse

7:40 a.m: Exactly one week after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed, rescue crews early Thursday stopped work amid concerns that the remaining structure could topple. Also, South Florida is bracing for the possible arrival of a tropical storm later in the week that could affect the site.

The new challenges arose Thursday as President Joe Biden prepares to visit Surfside to meet with rescue workers, console grieving families and deliver remarks about what could be the nation’s deadliest building collapse.

So far, rescuers have recovered the bodies of 18 people, and say another 145 remain missing. Late Wednesday, Miami-Dade police identified two sisters, 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara, as the latest victims in the condo collapse. Their parents also died.

Key facts

7:40 a.m.: Here’s what to know Thursday morning:

▪ The death toll is 18, including two children. The number of missing is 145. The Surfside building collapsed at 1:23 a.m. June 24. The tower fell while residents slept. The side of the building that collapsed faces the beach.

▪ President Joe Biden will visit Surfside Thursday, one week after the collapse.

▪ The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a little-known sub-agency of the Department of Commerce that investigated the fall of the Twin Towers after 9/11, has been in Surfside since Sunday, and confirmed its plan to launch a full investigation with an aim of discovering what caused the Champlain Towers South building’s collapse and what changes in laws, building codes and regulations could be made to prevent another failure of that kind.

▪ It will likely be months or even years before engineers and other experts know exactly why a part of the Champlain Towers South came crashing down.