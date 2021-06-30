Family of missing father sues over Surfside condo collapse, asks drone be allowed over scene

A fourth lawsuit has been filed stemming from the catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

Relatives of Harold Rosenberg, who lived in Unit 211 and remains missing after the collapse, filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, Morabito Consultants and SD Architects. The lawsuit says the town of Surfside will eventually be named as a defendant.

The four parties “ignored obvious and shocking warning signs and indications that a catastrophe was imminent,” the lawsuit says. “Defendants knew for years leading up to this deadly collapse that the Champlain Towers South building posed an immediate and grave threat to the lives of the residents and occupants of the building, yet [they] failed to take the necessary steps to protect the building’s occupants.”

Morabito Consultants was hired by the association in 2018, and authored a report detailing “major structural damage” caused by a lack of proper drainage on the pool deck. Engineer Frank Morabito had also been hired to help the condo association prepare for the planned 40-year re-certification process and create plans to repair and restore the building constructed in 1981.

SD Architects was also hired as part of the re-certification process.

The suit also claims that Surfside’s former building official, Rosendo Prieto, was informed of the damage and “ignored his duties and [told residents] it was safe.” Prieto was most recently working with the city of Doral, but has taken a leave of absence following the Surfside collapse.

The suit was filed by Steve, Mark and Shoshana Rosenberg, Harold Rosenberg’s children.

The law firms that filed the case are also asking a judge to allow its lawyers and experts to inspect the collapse scene “upon conclusion of all ongoing search and rescue efforts.” The suit was filed Morgan & Morgan and Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky. Search efforts are expected to last weeks.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, a lawyer for the family “deserves a voice and a role” in the scene recovery process. The lawyers are also asking for a drone to be allowed to “document the physical evidence at the scene,” he said.

“It can be up there 24 hours day without any interference,” said lawyer Jeff Goodman.

Faced with the lawsuits and international scrutiny, the building’s condo association has retained the Washington D.C. crisis public relations firm Levick Strategic Communications.

Three others lawsuits have been filed on behalf of survivors of the tragedy, including Raysa Rodriguez, whose complaint included a harrowing first-person account of her escape from the partially collapsed building.

Miami-Dade officials say 16 people have been found dead, and 139 more are missing after what could become one of the nation’s deadliest building failures. Litigation sparked by the collapse will likely last years, as state and federal authorities work to discover what caused the collapse.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has also said that she will ask a grand jury to investigate the collapse and concerns about building safety.