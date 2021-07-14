Colombian couple in Miami for COVID vaccine died in Surfside. Their daughter still missing

Luis Fernando Barth, wife Catalina Gómez and Valeria Barth. Frances Wang, CBS4

Colombian lawyer Luis Fernando Barth, his wife and teenage daughter traveled to Miami to visit family and secure vaccines to protect them from COVID-19. They never made it home to Medellín.

Barth, his wife, Catalina, and their 14-year-old daughter Valeria, were among the missing in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building. They had been staying with a friend at the building for about a month and were supposed to leave the day of the collapse, his brother told the Miami Herald last month.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade police announced that Luis Barth’s body had been recovered and identified. His wife was also recovered on July 10. It was unclear Wednesday whether the body of their daughter has also been found.

“Rest in peace brother. Thank you for your infinite care and teachings,” his brother, Sergio Barth, posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “You were simply brilliant”

Luis Barth, 51, was an attorney who worked for a non-governmental agency in Colombia, his brother told WLRN.

“The last conversation we had, he was working for an NGO [non-governmental organization] in Colombia which involves the community. And he was telling me, ‘You know what, I could be working for a private company and earning a lot of money, but this is what I love, and I prefer to stay here with less money,” Sergio told the radio station.

It was yet another tragedy for the Barth family.

Sergio Barth, 41, who runs a soccer academy in Kendall, told WLRN that another older brother of his died years ago in a car crash.

The missing family is one of dozens of residents from Latin America who were missing or perished in the tragedy. As of July 14, the bodies of over 90 people had been found in the rubble, according to county authorities.