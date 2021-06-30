Florida

Mother of police chief found dead, and is 12th person pulled from Surfside collapse

Family members on Wednesday confirmed that a 12th person found dead in the rubble of the building collapse in Surfside is the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega.

Hilda Noriega, 92, who lived in Apt. 602, was the only person to be recovered Tuesday.

“The Noreigas have lost the ‘heart and soul’ and ‘matriarch’ of their family, but will get through this time by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for,” the family said in a statement sent through North Bay Village government.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Tuesday evening updated the collapse death toll by one to 12. Still missing: 149 people. The 11 other victims had already been identified by police.

In addition to Noriega, the victims are: Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael Altman, 50; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Luis Bermúdez, 26; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54,; Anthony Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.

