Florida

Mysterious migrant boat washes ashore in front of collapsed Surfside building

A bulldozer pulls a migrant boat that washed ashore in Surfside as search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
A bulldozer pulls a migrant boat that washed ashore in Surfside as search and rescue teams look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

A migrant boat washed ashore on the beach in Surfside Tuesday morning, just steps away from the grim pile of rubble where search and rescue crews are digging for survivors after the partial collapse of the Champain Towers South last week.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat had been intercepted yesterday with 11 people aboard, and that it drifted to the beach in Surfside. The Coast Guard did not say where the vessel was intercepted and declined to release the nationalities of the migrants. It’s also unclear whether they have been detained.

The vessel, made of corrugated metal and painted blue, has some writing on its port side that started with “Los 1,000,” according to Miami Herald photos. The Coast Guard wrote “OK CG” in red after it was intercepted. Gasoline canisters can be seen inside, as well as a blue plastic tarp and what appears to be a deflated inner tube.

A bulldozer pulled the boat south along the water’s edge to an undisclosed location while about 25 rescue workers were seen digging along an inclined trench on the beach-facing area of the pile of debris.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Adriana Brasileiro
Adriana Brasileiro
Adriana Brasileiro covers environmental news at the Miami Herald. Previously she covered climate change, business, political and general news as a correspondent for the world’s top news organizations: Thomson Reuters, Dow Jones - The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, based in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Santiago.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service