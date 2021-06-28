Police identify three more victims after the Surfside condo collapse. Death toll hits 11

Miami-Dade police on Monday night released the identities of three more people whose bodies were pulled from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse.

The death toll is now at 11; all of the victims have been identified. The search continued Monday — with officials saying that there were 150 unaccounted for and 136 people accounted for after the Champlain Towers South came down early Thursday morning.

The victims named Monday are: Marcus Joseph Guara, 52, who was recovered Saturday; Frank Kleiman, 55, who was recovered Monday; and Michael Altman, 50, who was recovered Monday.

On Sunday, police released the names of four victims: Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, who lived in unit 704 and was found Saturday; Luis Bermúdez, 26, who lived on the seventh floor and was found Saturday; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother, who was found Saturday; and Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74, who was found Sunday.

The four other victims are: Stacie Fang, 54, who was in apartment 1002, was found alive Thursday and taken to a hospital but died soon after; Anthony Lozano, 83, whose body was found Thursday, and Gladys Lozano, 79, whose body was found Friday. They both lived in apartment 903. Manuel LaFont, 54, who was in apartment 801, and whose remains were found Friday, was named Saturday.