She was ‘my Oprah’ — Filipino woman and her Chilean husband missing in condo collapse

Maricoy and her husband Claudio Bonnefoy loved to travel, keeping their Surside condo as a base for down time in between adventures. They were eager to travel again after the COVID-19 lockdown. Facebook

Whenever the Obias family has a reason to celebrate, Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy is ready to put on an unforgettable event.

She is the family’s chief organizer, planning everything from weddings to graduation parties and baby showers. Most importantly, she plans reunions of her huge family from San Jose, in the Philippines, often bringing dozens of people together.

“She planned my wedding; she gave me my wedding dress,” said Irene Obias-Sanchez, Obias-Bonnefoy’s niece, her voice cracking with emotion. “She is the most energetic, the most generous person I know; my Tita Coy is my Oprah and I will always look up to her,” she said, affectionately calling her aunt by the Filipino term “tita” for “auntie.”

Obias-Bonnefoy, 69, was born in the Philippines and moved in the 1970s to the Washington area. That’s where she met her husband Claudio Bonnefoy, 85, a native of Chile. They lived on the 10th floor in Unit 1001 of the Champlain Towers South condominium and are among the 150 people missing after the building’s partial collapse on Thursday.

They bought the oceanfront apartment 15 years ago after moving from Washington, where she had worked in finance at the International Monetary Fund since the 1980s and where Bonnefoy, a lawyer and second uncle of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, had worked at satellite services provider Intelsat. They recently celebrated their 30-year anniversary.

Obias-Sanchez said her aunt dedicates just as much energy and love to people she doesn’t know through several philanthropic endeavors in her native Philippines and in the U.S. When deadly typhoons and tropical storms hit the islands last year, destroying a school near her hometown of San Jose, Obias-Bonnefoy not only raised funds but also planned a reconstruction effort. She has supported medical missions to the area for years and also helped build a library, her niece said.

Maricoy “Maria” Obias-Bonnefoy wrote on her Facebook page in 2016: “I painted this for my yoga teacher and dear friend, Bonnie Quiceno, who is pure and beautiful like a lotus flower in bloom.” Facebook

Just two weeks from turning 70, Obias-Bonnefoy, who is also known as Maria to her friends, was making plans to keep traveling the world with her husband. They loved their oceanfront condo, but in recent years it had become more of a base to spend time in between trips.

Her love of adventure is palpable on her Facebook profile: Torres del Paine in Chile, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Piazza San Marco in Venice, Machu Picchu in Peru, Luang Prabang in Laos and the Inari shrine in Japan are just some of her travel photos, always beautifully framed.

She was also an artist who liked to gift paintings she made to her friends. One of them shows three lotus flowers on a lake, which she painted for her yoga teacher, Bonnie Quiceno a few years ago, according to a Facebook post.

Quiceno asked for a miracle last week after hearing about the collapse. “I am asking you to pray, light a candle, meditate, hop backwards on one leg, whatever you believe will work for her, and her husband, to make it through this alive and well. Many of you in my large, extended FIU Yoga family know and love her too. She practiced alongside many of you for years,” Quiceno posted on her Facebook page.

Obias-Bonnefoy had clearly embraced her husband Claudio’s Chilean family and heritage, traveling several times to Chile in the past few years and posting commentary about a French documentary on the history of the Bachelet family, “from their origins in Chassagne-Montrachet, a small village in southeast France, to Santiago, Chile, where Louis-Joseph Bachelet emigrated after he lost his vineyard to bankruptcy,” she wrote.

Bonnefoy was writing his family’s history, according to his daughters Pascale and Anne-Marie, who arrived in Miami over the weekend from Santiago, according to El Pais.

During the pandemic, the Bonnefoys were strict about following lockdown restrictions and only left for walks on the beach and to buy groceries. But Tita Coy was very close to her family and kept in touch with her many relatives through daily chats on the family’s WhatsApp group, Obias-Sanchez said. Many of them flew to Miami after news of the collapse, including two sisters who live in Washington and a brother from the Philippines.

“We are clinging to hope. She is a fighter,” she said.