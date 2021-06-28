Two Miami-Dade public school students residing at Surfside condo are still missing

Two Miami-Dade County Public Schools students are among the 150 souls unaccounted for after a Surfside condo tower suddenly collapsed early Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the Miami Herald on Monday that the school district has been able to connect with 15 of the 17 students who are registered as living in the Champlain Towers South condo building. Carvalho did not say which schools the missing children attend.

One school district employee, a registrar at Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 — the zoned public elementary school for Champlain Towers — also lived in the building and is safe.

On Thursday, Carvalho tweeted that the district is deploying all available resources, including emergency supplies, food and crisis counseling, to affected students and employees.

The United Teachers of Dade posted on its Facebook page about a “union sister” living in the building who is safe and about Arnie Notkin, a retired P.E. teacher who taught at Leroy D. Fienberg Elementary School in South Beach in the 1960s and ‘70s. Notkin and his wife, Myriam, are among the 150 people still reported as missing.

Myriam Caspi Notkin and Arnie Notkin

“In the meantime, our hearts ache for all the impacted families especially our faculty and staff at Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center who are trying to locate students that attend their school,” the post read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.