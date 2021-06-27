26-year-old man from Puerto Rico with ‘a big heart’ died in Surfside collapse, says family

Luis Bermúdez, a 26-year-old man from Puerto Rico and 7th floor resident of Champlain Towers South, was killed after the residential building collapsed on Thursday morning, according to family members who announced his death on social media.

“God decided that he wanted one more angel in heaven. I still do not believe it. I LOVE you and will love you forever,” his father, also named Luis Bermúdez, wrote on his Facebook page.

In a photograph below the message, the elder Bermúdez embraced his son as his child smiled at the camera. The grieving father said the photo was one of the most beautiful they had together, and wrote a note on the photo’s back.

“My Luiyo. You gave me everything,” he wrote in black ink, “I will miss you all my life...I will never leave you alone.”

“Taking care of us from heaven!,” his aunt Magui Bermúdez said. “Fly high my warrior!!!”

Cascades of messages of comfort, remembrance and love for Luiyo, as he was nicknamed by love ones, flowed on social media.

“LUIYO fly high, THANK YOU so much for the laughter, experiences and above all, LIVING life to the fullest,” a friend of the family wrote.

Bermúdez disappeared along with his mother Ana Ortiz and her newlywed husband, Frankie Kleiman. Kleimans’ mother Nancy, lived on the same floor. His brother Jay was also in the building at the time of the collapse, visiting from Puerto Rico. All have been missing since the building fell down Thursday, leaving rubble, shards, and debris where the 12-story residential tower once stood.

Luis Andrés Bermúdez, nicknamed Luiyo by loved ones, was born on Dec. 6, 1994. He described himself as a man with “a big heart” who was “happy to live another day” and who had “big dreams and ideas.”

One person interviewed described him as “the light of the eyes of his father,” and many friends close to the family told the Miami Herald he was adored by parents and relatives. The elder Bermúdez arrived in Miami soon after the building fell, waiting for news of his child and others.

“To call him unforgettable is an understatement,” wrote Jose J. Ortiz Carlo, a teacher from Bermudez’s high school.

Bermúdez had muscular dystrophy and used a wheelchair. The teacher described the young man as a “silent warrior” who never missed class and was always smiling.

“Luis Andres is an example of courage and bravery FOR ALL of us...Luis taught us more about COURAGE, PERSEVERANCE, and about how to make the best of one’s LIFE than any book, any lesson or any theory,” wrote the educator.

Bermúdez was also the owner of a clothing business called Saucy Boyz Clothing. Many of the shirts, socks, and hats are covered in colorful sketches of sushi, a food he loved.

Luiyo shared time lapse videos of his creative process. Wearing a shirt of his own design, he grabbed the markers in his right hand, and drew vivid nigiri and maki rolls onto the white page.

The 26-year-old said his condition meant he had difficulty using his hands and fingers. But he was persistent and found a way to make his art.

“Because of my attitude I have achieved my dream,” he shared on his Instagram. “The purpose of these designs is to share my art with the world and let them know that despite whatever impediments they may have, they can achieve what they set out in their mind and heart. “There are no limits.””