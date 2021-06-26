Couple married for 59 years die in the Surfside condo collapse, family says

Gladys and Anthony Lozano Instagram

Gladys and Anthony Lozano were married for 59 years and were described as “beautiful people.”

On Saturday night, the couple was identified by Miami-Dade police as two of the five people who had been pulled from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

In an Instagram post by Phil Ferro, WSVN7 ‘s chief meteorologist, he said Gladys was his godmother and Anthony was his uncle.

“They were found today in the ruble of the collapsed condo building in Surfside,” he wrote. “They were such beautiful people. May they Rest In Peace.”

Gladys, 79 and Anthony, 83, lived in apartment 903.

Their son Sergio told Tim Chapman, a former Miami Herald news photographer, that they had died in their sleep.