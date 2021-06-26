More than 150 people are missing after condo collapse. Here’s where that number comes from

There are at least four dead and more than 150 people missing as rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has warned that the number of people who are missing is “fluid,” which means it could change as the situation develops.

But, what do officials mean whey say the person is missing?

“Unaccounted individuals” are people who might have been in the building at the time of the collapse, Levine Cava explained during a news conference Friday.

“So those are people who maybe lived there but we don’t know if they were there at the time so we are waiting for confirmation ... It may be people that we’ve been told — people are calling in — maybe this person was there, but that’s not to say they were definitely there,” Levine Cava said.

The list of unaccounted people was compiled from missing person reports and data collected at the reunification site, which was originally at the Surfside Community Center before being moved one block north to the Grand Beach Hotel.

Crews on Saturday were continuing their search and rescue mission. No new victims have been found. So far, officials say there are at least four deaths and 159 people missing. There are 127 people accounted for.